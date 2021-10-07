Crew-3 astronauts to hold briefing ahead of Halloween weekend launch

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts (from left) Matthias Maurer, Thomas Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron pose for a portrait during preflight training at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

HOUSTON – The Crew-3 astronauts are set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon from Houston ahead of their planned launch from Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station on Halloween weekend.

The crew for the mission consists of NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.

Ad

The news conference is set for 2 p.m. EST and will be streamed in the media player at the top of this story.

[TRENDING: 770 pounds of marijuana found in Viera storage facility, deputies say | Florida mansion of ‘Scarface’ Al Capone sells for $15.5M | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The launch is set for Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2:43 a.m. with a backup launch time of 2:21 a.m. on Halloween.

If the launch stays on schedule for Oct. 30, the Crew-3 team would arrive at the ISS early the next day. The astronauts would have some overlap with the Crew-2 mission, according to NASA.

Ad

The Crew-2 team — NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet — are expected to return to Earth in early-to-mid November, the space agency said.

Ad

This will be the fifth crewed launch for the Crew Dragon capsule but only the fourth for NASA.