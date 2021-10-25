Skeletal remains found in Deltona identified

DELTONA, Fla. – The skeletal remains found near Veterans Memorial Park in Deltona on Oct. 18 were identified on Monday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the remains of Aaron Bennett, 28, of Deltona were found in a small makeshift campsite in a wooded area near the park.

Deputies said last week two park visitors went down a path into the woods and saw the remains.

The remains were surrounded by blankets, bags and other items consistent with a campsite of a transient person, according to the sheriff’s office.

There are no immediate indications of foul play, according to deputies.

Investigators said the cause of death has not been officially determined and they are still waiting on the results from the autopsy.