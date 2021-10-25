Wrong-way driver killed in Orange County crash on SR-408, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A wrong-way driver died in a head-on crash on State Road 408 early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 24-year-old Orlando man driving a Ford Mustang was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of SR-408 in Orange County when he crashed head-on with a Jeep Compass just after 1 a.m.

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead on scene, according to the FHP.

Officials said the driver of the Jeep, a 33-year-old Sanford man, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash shutdown eastbound lanes between Semoran Boulevard and Goldenrod Road for hours.

The crash remains under investigation.