Drivers behaving better behind the wheel but still taking risks, AAA says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new survey released by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that drivers are behaving better behind the wheel, but there is still room for improvement.

The annual Traffic Safety Culture Index found unsafe driving behaviors, including red-light running and driving impaired, have declined over the past three years.

The survey said the number of people who admitted to driving through a red light decreased 18.5% from 2018 to 2020. The study also found that drowsy driving dropped nearly 36% over the same time period.

However, AAA said other unsafe driving behaviors, like speeding and using a handheld cellphone, remain high.

Officials said despite fewer people on the road in 2020 due to the pandemic, there was a 7.2% increase in fatal crashes, the largest number since 2007.