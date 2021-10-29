Cloudy icon
Magic and dinner show debuting at Legends on International Drive

Master Illusionist David Ferrari will perform at Legends

Mike Holfeld, Investigative Reporter

The world of magic is about to make a Las Vegas-style splash on International Drive this weekend headlined by Master Illusionist David Ferrari, the protégé' of superstar Criss Angel.
ORLANDO, Fla. – The world of magic is about to make a Las Vegas-style splash on International Drive this weekend headlined by Master Illusionist David Ferrari, the protégé' of superstar Criss Angel.

Ferrari’s blend of high-energy illusion and music earned him the International Magicians society’s Merlin Award as the magic producer of the year.

The Icons of Magic production features the 25-year veteran at his best. He is known for “close-up magic” and larger-than-life grand illusion with what has been called a futuristic style of magic.

The dining experience is a new approach to Florida’s entertainment landscape.

The production runs more than an hour and is open to 250 people in a massive 23,000-square-foot venue.

The soft open for the dinner show launched Thursday with additional free shows set for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information go to www.iconsofmagic.com or call 407-499-3939

News 6’s Emmy Award-winning Investigative Reporter Mike Holfeld has made Central Florida history with major investigations that have led to new policies, legislative proposals and even -- state and national laws. If you have an issue or story idea, call Mike's office at 407-521-1322.

