Magic and dinner show debuting at Legends on International Drive

The world of magic is about to make a Las Vegas-style splash on International Drive this weekend headlined by Master Illusionist David Ferrari, the protégé' of superstar Criss Angel.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The world of magic is about to make a Las Vegas-style splash on International Drive this weekend headlined by Master Illusionist David Ferrari, the protégé' of superstar Criss Angel.

Ferrari’s blend of high-energy illusion and music earned him the International Magicians society’s Merlin Award as the magic producer of the year.

The Icons of Magic production features the 25-year veteran at his best. He is known for “close-up magic” and larger-than-life grand illusion with what has been called a futuristic style of magic.

The dining experience is a new approach to Florida’s entertainment landscape.

The production runs more than an hour and is open to 250 people in a massive 23,000-square-foot venue.

The soft open for the dinner show launched Thursday with additional free shows set for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information go to www.iconsofmagic.com or call 407-499-3939