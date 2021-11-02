Orlando police search for missing 12-year-old, 14-year-old siblings

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy last seen on Halloween at their house near Clear Lake.
Jazaaniyah and Isaiah Jones are siblings who were reported missing by their grandmother around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to detectives.
The juveniles’ grandmother told authorities they ran away from their home, located at 2055 Orange Center Boulevard, after finding out they would not be able to live with her anymore.
Police encourage anyone who has seen the missing juveniles or has any information on their whereabouts to contact the Orlando Police Department by dialing 911 or calling their non-emergency line at 321-325-5300.
