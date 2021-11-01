EA tops off new facility in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, FLa – Electronic Arts (EA) is a step closer to fully moving into its new location in Orlando’s creative village area near downtown Orlando.

Workers finished installing a new sign at its new building, Monday, and the sign can be seen from I-4.

[TRENDING: Fla. Teacher of Year charged with abuse | Crew-3 launch delayed due to astronaut medical issue | American Airlines cancels 1,500 flights]

Ad

In 2019, the Orlando city council approved plans to move the Electronic Arts facility.

The video gaming company said its relocating around 700 jobs from its Maitland location to Orlando’s Creative Village. They told News 6 they’re looking to hire hundreds more from the creative village area in the coming years.

Jamal Hampton said working at Electronic Arts or EA sports someday would be his dream job.

“I love video games so much. I want to be with EA sports,” said Hampton, “I’m actually studying video game design and I think that’s super awesome.”

Creative village is an urban innovation district near downtown Orlando that currently housing the UCF and Valencia college downtown campuses, new housing and retail options.

Dexter Sanders owns Dexter’s Birdland Restaurant just blocks away in Parramore. He said he welcomes the new business.

“We’re very very excited, especially as a business owner,” said Sanders. “We’ve got some great food waiting for you.”

Ad

Meantime, EA is already investing into Orlando’s youth.

News 6 first reported back in September, the company invested between $50,000 to $60,000 to install gaming systems and projector screens at 4 Orlando neighborhood centers.