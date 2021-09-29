Electronic Arts invests in Orlando community centers ahead of move downtown

Electronic Arts Sports is preparing to move into its new location in Orlando’s Creative Village.

Ahead of that move, the video game company is also investing into the community and helping to create the next generation of game developers.

Over the past few weeks, EA Sports invested roughly between $50,000-$60,000 to install new gaming systems and large projector screens at four Orlando neighborhood centers — helping kids think way beyond the game and even pursue careers perhaps in science, gaming and technology. Those centers now outfitted with these changes include the Northwest Community Center, Ivey Lane, Jackson, and the Callahan Center.

EA Sports believes being a part of the community means helping kids see their full potential.

“It’s not just entertainment and the inspiration you get from that, but also thinking about your own future and how you can create video games and work in any other STEM technology field,” said Daryl Holt, Executive Vice President and GM of EA Sports.

The company also plans to regularly mentor kids in Orlando’s inner-city communities, offering some internships and access to science and tech boot camps.

“Inspiration, how do we inspire them to think differently, part two is information, giving them the information they need to think out where they can take that inspiration and grow,” said Holt.

Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill said she welcomes EA’s community action plan, which also includes investment and inclusion.

“When we start talking about creating a global mindset and future leaders and having this access and camps, it’s a beautiful thing,” Hill said.

Aidan Glaser, 10, enjoys playing video games — so much so that he plays them every day after school. He said he’s more excited in pursuing a career with gaming technology after the investment.

“You play the games, you have fun with your friends,” Glaser said.

Khaidyn Johnson, 9, agrees.

“I want to work at EA sports because it has sports games that I actually play,” Johnson said. “It’s fun where you can play the games and you can learn.”