U.S. Postal Service honors Katharine Meyer Graham with new stamp

ORLANDO, Fla. – The United States Postal Service has announced a variety of new stamps, one of which honors someone very close to WKMG-TV.

One of the stamps in the agency’s Distinguished Americans series will honor Katharine Meyer Graham, whose initials are used for the Orlando TV station’s call letters: KMG.

Graham became the publisher of the Washington Post in 1969. Two years later, she made the difficult decision to publish the classified Pentagon Papers, which delved into the history of the U.S. involvement in Vietnam.

The Graham family still owns the Graham Media Group, which runs TV stations across the country, including WKMG-TV.

The stamp honoring Graham will be released in 2022.