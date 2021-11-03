Starbucks holiday-themed cups, drinks to hit stores this week

The holiday season is approaching and that means it’s time to make your cup of joe more festive.

Starbucks has released the four designs for this year’s holiday cups, which will start hitting store locations Thursday.

They are modeled after themes of wrapping paper, ribbons on a gift box, holiday lights and a candy cane.

Along with the cups, Starbucks holiday-themed drinks are also back.

New this year is the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, which is Starbucks’ first holiday beverage made with non-dairy milk. The drink will also be served over ice in response to the growing popularity of cold coffee beverages.