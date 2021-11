A 62-year-old Mims woman was killed and a 54-year-old Edgewater man was injured in a crash in southeast Volusia County around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Deltona on Saturday.

Deputies said the shooter is talking to detectives and cooperating with the investigation.

The shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Bluestone Drive, deputies said.

