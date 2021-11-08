Port Orange officers rescue driver after car crashes into canal

Officers with the Port Orange Police Department rescued a driver after she went into a canal on Friday night.

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Officers with the Port Orange Police Department rescued a driver after she went into a canal on Friday night.

Police posted a video of the rescue on social media.

This past Friday, police said the car ran off the road into a canal next to Cedar in the Wood — this road is inside the community of Colony in the Wood.

Investigators said once officers got to the scene they could see the driver was trapped in the car as the vehicle was sinking.

In the video, the officers jump into the water to break the driver’s side windows to pull the driver out of the sinking car.

“This is another great example of Port Orange Police Officer’s daily commitment to the safety of their community and their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way to protect a stranger,” Port Orange police said in a statement.

Port Orange received 2-5 inches of rain this past Friday and the area was under a flood warning Friday night, according to News 6 Meteorologist Samara Cokinos.