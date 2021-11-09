Caught on camera: SpaceX capsule streaks across New Orleans night sky

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s just SpaceX astronauts returning to Earth.

Eyewitness videos showed a SpaceX capsule streaking across the night skies of New Orleans on Monday evening as it made its way back to Earth after spending nearly 200 days in space.

Four astronauts strapped inside the capsule splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast, capping a six-month NASA science mission aboard the International Space Station and a daylong flight home.

The capsule parachuted into the sea as planned just after 10:30 p.m. EST on Monday, following a fiery re-entry descent through Earth’s atmosphere carried live by a NASA webcast.

This is the second “operational” space station team that NASA has launched aboard a SpaceX capsule since resuming human space flights from American soil last year, after a nine-year hiatus at the end of the U.S. space shuttle program in 2011.