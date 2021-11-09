Orlando International Airport to host job fair for 160 restaurant positions

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Orlando International Airport ushers in international travelers for the first time in 19 months, it is looking for wingmen and women to fill 160 open restaurant positions on the ground.

OIA, accompanied by travel dining company HMSHost, is hosting a hiring fair to fill these part-time and full-time jobs between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

HMSHost is seeking associates for the following food stops: Tacos Locos, Chick-Fil-A, Moe’s, MKT, Macaroni Grill, Auntie Anne’s, Sbarro, On The Border, Firehouse Subs, City Pub, Chili’s and Bahama Breeze.

“Team members enjoy a variety of associate benefits including a 401K plan, medical, dental, and vision insurances, vacation pay, sick pay, uniform, and a daily meal credit,” a release issued by an HMSHost representative read.

The job fair will be held at the Hyatt Regency inside the airport at 9300 Jeff Fuqua Blvd.

Interested candidates should park in Lots A or B and will be provided a 1-hour parking validation ticket.

While no registration is required, candidates must bring two forms of identification.

The dress code for candidates is business casual.