Lake County school campuses to host multiple free COVID-19 vaccination events

A nurse administers a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic organized by the Travis County Mobile Vaccine Collaborative at Rodriguez Elementary School on July 28, 2021.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Lake County is hosting multiple free COVID-19 vaccination events across school campuses next week, according to Lake County Public Schools.

School district employees, eligible students ages 5 and up and other community members are invited to get the Pfizer vaccine from Nov. 15-18 in cafeterias across select schools.

[TRENDING: Orlando man killed in hit-and-run crash | Largest school district in Fla. drops all mask mandates | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The second dose will be available to those who participate in these vaccination events from Dec. 6-9.

Pfizer booster shots will also be available to eligible participants who completed their initial vaccine series at least six months prior.

People ages 65 and older, residents in long-term care facilities and those ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions or increased risk in their jobs all fall under this category.

Participants must bring identification and parents or legal guardians are required to accompany anyone younger than 18 years old getting the vaccine. Reservations are not required.

The vaccination dates, times and locations are detailed below:

First Dose:

Monday, Nov. 15

Beverly Shores Elementary, 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Grassy Lake Elementary, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Eustis Heights Elementary, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Lost Lake Elementary, 4-6 p.m.

Ad

Second Dose:

Monday, Dec. 6

Beverly Shores Elementary, 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Grassy Lake Elementary, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Eustis Heights Elementary, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Lost Lake Elementary, 4-6 p.m.