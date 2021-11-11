Man found shot to death in vehicle in Apopka

A man was found shot and killed in a vehicle in Apopka on Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of Chisholm Street around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies said a 39-year-old man was found shot in a vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.