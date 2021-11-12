Lockdown lifted at Cypress Creek High School, no weapons located

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The lockdown has been lifted at Cypress Creek High School after investigators did not locate any weapons, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 1:31 p.m. on Friday, deputies received a tip that a student possibly had a weapon on campus.

Investigators said the campus was placed on lockdown when deputies checked the scene.

OCSO said no weapons were located and the lockdown was lifted.

Deputies said they have no further information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.