Fire damages well-known barbershop in Parramore, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A well-known barbershop in the Parramore community is damaged after a fire late Friday, according to officials.

The Orlando Fire Department said it responded to J Henry’s Barber Shop at West Church Street and South Parramore Avenue after receiving three calls regarding smoke coming from the front and back of the building.

The department said firefighters arrived at 10:54 p.m. and the fire was out just after 11 p.m. Fire officials said there were no injuries.

J Henry, owner of the shop, told News 6 he will build back his business, but it might not be in the same location.

Henry has been cutting hair for more than 40 years, and his barbershop has long been a staple in the community.

Officials said the fire was accidental and possibly due to an electrical issue.