Volusia County deputies investigate shooting in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – Deputies responded to a shooting that injured a man in Deltona on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred at the 500 block of South Finland Drive, deputies said.
According to investigators, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
