Man arrested just hours after being released from jail, accused of breaking into deputy’s vehicle

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Flushing, New York man was arrested after was he was accused of breaking into a deputy’s vehicles just hours after getting released from the Brevard County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Kim Jung Su was caught burglarizing one of the vehicles in the parking lot jail.

Su was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 9 after he was involved in a crash on Interstate 95, according to deputies.

Investigators said at the time Su was driving a vehicle stolen out of Hollywood, Florida.

He was also a wanted fugitive from New York with an active warrant for grand theft of a vehicle, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said the Queens County District Attorney’s Office said they were no longer going to extradite Su and requested his warrant hold to be removed.

Su did not have any charges in Florida and he was released from the Brevard County Jail around 10 p.m. on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to online records, over the next four hours, he waited in the jail lobby and the public parking area.

Deputies said Su was caught trying to break into a vehicle belonging to a corrections deputy.

Su also took $4 from the vehicle, according to deputies.

Investigators said Su was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail for burglary, petit theft and resisting arrest without violence.

He is being held on an $11,000 bond.