2-month-old treated for fractured skull, mother arrested, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 27-year-old Daytona Beach mother was arrested after her 2-month-old boy was treated for a fractured skull, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Emily Piccininni is facing an aggravated child abuse charge and she is being held on a $1 million bond at the Indian Lake Jail, according to online court records.

Piccininni called 911 and said her infant was “twitching” and had “colic issues,” according to investigators.

Police said medical staff at Halifax Health told investigators the infant had a skull fracture and the baby’s brain was bleeding.

The infant was transport to the Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, according to police.

A nurse practitioner at the Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital protection team said the infant has non-accidental trauma that has been labeled as abusive head trauma, commonly caused by shaken baby syndrome.

Police said it is believed Piccininni was the only caregiver around her infant at the time of his injuries.

She is being charged with aggravated child abuse.