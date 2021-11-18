Kennedy Space Center invites visitors to celebrate ‘Holidays in Space’

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is ready to rocket around the cosmos’ Christmas tree as it celebrates the 10th annual “Holidays in Space” event.

Get ready to ring in the holiday season, with ringed planets like Saturn, Neptune and Uranus, from Dec. 17-31, except Christmas Day, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On these select starry nights, visitors of all ages can enjoy galactic gaiety with live stage performances from resident “Astro-Nut” Chris, a DJ dance party, festive photo opportunities and fun, educational activities.

Tickets are $57 for adults and $47 for children ages 3-11.

