Michael Strahan is next celebrity to launch with Blue Origin

The next celebrity heading to space has been announced.

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, will be sending Good Morning America host Michael Strahan to the edge of space.

He’s set to lift off Dec. 9 with the daughter of the first American astronaut and four other paying customers.

The New Shepard flights go more than 62 miles above Earth, but it’s quick. The rocket will only be off the ground for 10 minutes.

In that time, they will hit about three times the speed of sound, that’s roughly 300 mph.

Strahan shared the news on TV Tuesday.

The former NFL star talked about getting measured for his suit and testing a seat to make sure he fits.

The rocket is set to liftoff from the Blue Origin launch facilities near Van Horn, Texas about 120 miles south of El Paso.