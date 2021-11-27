Teen arrested in stabbing death of 18-year-old in Auburndale, police say

AUBURNDALE, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested early Saturday in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man he was having an argument with, according to the Auburndale Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the area of Lime Street and Charles Avenue where they found Zachary Brown, 18, severely injured in the street just before midnight on Friday. According to an arrest affidavit, the 14-year-old told police he and the victim knew each other.

According to the affidavit, Brown and the 14-year-old got into an argument Friday in which a car door closed on one of the 14-year-old’s fingers, causing it to bleed. After the 14-year-old went inside to treat the injury, he told police he returned with a kitchen knife to confront Brown.

Records show Brown then told the 14-year-old to call 911. The suspect told police he panicked and attempted to render aid to Brown with a bathroom towel until help arrived.

Police said Brown was taken to Lakeland Regional Health by Polk County Fire Rescue where he was pronounced dead.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 14-year-old stayed at the scene and was taken into custody within 10 minutes of calling 911, telling police he couldn’t remember what the argument with Brown was about.

The investigation is active and ongoing, the department said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Wall at 863-965-5555. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.