Free furniture delivered to Central Florida mother for Giving Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankful doesn’t even describe what Olivia is feeling.

The mother of three was selected to come to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida, a furniture and clothing bank, to grab all sorts of household needs for her home for free.

“It’s been up the hill bad. It’s been hard. I’m so thankful to have a place now of my own for my children,” Olivia said.

With the help of other sister companies, Olivia was able to pick out exactly what she needed like appliances for her kitchen and a king-size bed. She was able to grab a few toys for her kids as well.

“Typically, we serve about 1,200 families a year and we are certainly going to see that demand much higher as people are finding these places to live for so many reasons they are starting over,” Kathy Baldwin, Executive Director of The Mustard Seed of Central Florida said.

To make things even more convenient, Olivia didn’t have to get movers because volunteers stepped in and drove her items to her house as part of Giving Tuesday.

“Don’t give up. Go out there and get the resources that are out here for us. Keep going,” Olivia said.

The Mustard Seed of Central Florida said two other families also got the opportunity to select free furniture for their homes on Tuesday.