Here’s when you could start seeing lower gas prices

ORLANDO, Fla. – Experts say Florida drivers may soon get a break from the pain at the pump.

A new report by AAA found that crude oil prices ended last week down 10% from the previous week. Crude oil closed at $68.15 per barrel, the lowest daily price since Sept. 9.

According to experts, that could translate to a 20-25 cents per gallon drop in gas prices over the next few weeks.

On Monday, gas prices in Florida averaged $3.34 per gallon, cheaper than the national average, which stands at $3.39 per gallon.