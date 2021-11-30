Historic church in Orlando has less than 24 hours to raise $250,000

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orlando’s historic Black Bottom House of Prayer has until Nov. 30 to raise nearly $250,000.

Nov. 30 is the deadline for the Parramore church to submit matching funds for a $1 million African American Culture grant.

The roof and parts of the walls collapsed in 2019, several days after a car ran into the building.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The church has only collected $2,000 of the $250,000 needed for the matching funds.

Pastor Dana Jackson has faith donors will provide the money.

“We are also praying that the stakeholders, those who have the pocket to give and write the check, and we believe in them too, endorse us and help us to reach our goal,” Black Bottom House of Prayer Pastor Dana Jackson said.

If the Black Bottom House of Prayer can’t come up with $250,000, they could still qualify for a $500,000 grant that doesn’t require matching funds.

Ad

The restoration project will take two years to complete.

The church is working with the City of Orlando to apply for more grants.

An architect has already agreed to donate his services for the restoration.

Black Bottom House of Prayer was built in 1925.