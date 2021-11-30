64º

Man shot several times in Altamonte Springs, police say

Woman left home after shooting on Essex Avenue, officers say

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Seminole County, Altamonte Springs, Shooting, Crime

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 28-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in Altamonte Springs, police said.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Essex Avenue.

According to Altamonte Springs police, officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A woman whom the man knows left the home before police arrived, authorities said. Police have not said if she’s the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call ASPD at 407-339-2441 or 911.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email