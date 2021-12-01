Lighting of 72-foot Christmas tree at Lake Eola takes place Friday

The big Christmas Tree is making its return to Lake Eola in downtown Orlando.

The lighting of the 72-foot tree will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday and the event will be streamed on clickorlando.com if you are unable to attend the holiday event.

The News 6 morning team will be hosting the event with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer on Friday night.

Crews take 4-5 days to construct the tree and it contains 160,000 LED lights and 7,000 ornaments.

During the holiday season, guests will be able to view a 15-minute synchronized light and music show.

The show will be played at 5:45 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. each night during the holidays.