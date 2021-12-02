63º

LIVE

Local News

Road issue closes all lanes of Red Bug Lake Road in Seminole County

Drivers are advised to expect an extended closure

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Crash, Seminole County
(WSLS)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A roadway issue is forcing the closure of all east and westbound lanes of Red Bug Lake Road at Rollingwood Loop in Seminole County.

The county posted about the problem on Twitter but did not offer details on what was causing the issue.

The Twitter post said drivers can expect an “extended closure” and are advised to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email