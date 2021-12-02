70º

Sumter woman arrested, charged with casting more than one ballot, police say

Joan Halstead, 72, turned herself in, records show

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County woman was arrested Monday for casting more than one ballot in an election, deputies said.

Joan Halstead, 72, turned herself in at the Sumter County Detention Center in Bushnell and advised deputies that she had an active warrant for the charge, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies said they confirmed Halstead’s warrant for the felony fraud charge, arrested her, and gave her a $2,000 bond.

According to Sumter County voting records, Halstead has been a registered Republican voter since June 2020.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office does not specify which election Halstead cast more than one ballot in.

