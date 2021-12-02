Take a look inside: You can stay in the real ‘Home Alone’ house. Here’s how

You can stay in the real ‘Home Alone’ house.

WINNETKA, Illinois – “Home Alone” is a Christmas movie classic for many people, and now fans have the chance to sleep where Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, once ruled the nest.

The owner of the Chicago-area home that was featured in the 1990 blockbuster movie is renting it out for one night only on Airbnb.

[TRENDING: Now that Florida police have new guidelines, are they applying them? | Central Florida man to surprise 13 families in need this holiday season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

There’s only one booking for the overnight stay available and it will open Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. ET, an Airbnb official said. One lucky person will land the stacy when it opens at airbnb.com/homealone.

The rental is expected to go for $25.

The person who gets the booking can bring three guests to stay with them on Dec. 12. Airbnb says the guests are responsible for their own travel to the home.

The offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called “Home Sweet Home Alone.”