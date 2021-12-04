Seminole Tribe suspends sports betting app in Florida after court ruling

FILE- In this Jan. 19, 2021, file pot, The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is illuminated at night in Hollywood, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached an agreement with the state's Seminole Tribe on Friday, April 23, 2021, that would greatly expand gambling in the state, including the introduction of legalized sports wagering. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Seminole Tribe announced Saturday it will temporarily suspend operations of its Hard Rock Sportsbook app due to a court decision Friday denying the tribe’s request to keep its 2021 sports betting compact from being scrapped, according to a press release.

The compact is intended to give the Seminole Tribe control of online sports betting in the state of Florida and has been criticized by opponents who say the deal violates federal law.

The tribe filed an emergency motion last week asking the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to stay U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich’s Nov. 22 ruling.

The tribe said in the press release that account balances for current users of the app will be refunded “as requested.”

In the release, the tribe said it anticipates working with the state and the Justice Department to “aggressively defend” the deal in appeals court.