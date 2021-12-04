Seminole Tribe suspends sports betting app in Florida after court ruling

The Seminole Tribe announced Saturday it will temporarily suspend operations of its Hard Rock Sportsbook app due to a court decision Friday denying the tribe’s request to keep its 2021 sports betting compact from being scrapped, according to a press release.
The compact is intended to give the Seminole Tribe control of online sports betting in the state of Florida and has been criticized by opponents who say the deal violates federal law.
[TRENDING: Man chasing students with knife at Florida Tech shot, killed by officers, police say | Michigan shooting suspect’s parents captured after son charged, each given $500K bond | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The tribe filed an emergency motion last week asking the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to stay U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich’s Nov. 22 ruling.
The tribe said in the press release that account balances for current users of the app will be refunded “as requested.”
In the release, the tribe said it anticipates working with the state and the Justice Department to “aggressively defend” the deal in appeals court.
Due to yesterday’s appellate court decision, the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will temporarily suspend accepting new bets and deposits. Player information and account funds are safe and secure, and the app will remain online for easy withdrawals via all payment methods. pic.twitter.com/8XhDcXzRKa— Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) December 4, 2021