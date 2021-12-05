Seminole County medical director talks omicron variant, booster shots

ORLANDO, Fla. – As you’ve likely heard by now, a new variant of the coronavirus is being watched closely by health experts.

The omicron variant, which was first reported in South Africa, is being classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. It’s so new, though, that there’s still little data on how quickly it spreads or if existing vaccines give us protection against it.

[TRENDING: Florida Tech student chasing others with knife on campus shot, killed by officers, police say | Omicron variant cases crop up across states as Florida averages 1,552 daily COVID cases | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The WHO also called the delta variant a “variant of concern” after it popped up in India in October of 2020. It surged in Florida over the summer and now makes up 99% of cases in the United States.

Seminole County medical director Dr. Todd Husty joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss the new variant, how we should navigate the holiday season and the push to get more people vaccinated.

“We’re done with the coronavirus, but the coronavirus isn’t done with us,” Husty said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.