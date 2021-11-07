‘More complicated:’ Orange County business owner talks supply chain bottleneck, inflation concerns

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As we get into the 2021 holiday season, there’s no shortage of warnings about, well, shortages as the global supply chain continues to face a logistical nightmare.

Ray Aguerrevere, who runs Custom Metal Designs in Orange County, joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to break down the supply chain bottleneck and how it’s impacting his business.

“Everything has become more complicated,” Aguerrevere said. “Just running the operation is a logistical nightmare because materials we used to be able to source in a matter of days or couple of weeks, are now taking up to 30 weeks.”

Some of the issues causing the slowdown include labor shortages, port congestion and manufacturing delays overseas.

Aguerrevere said while the delays are problematic, he’s more concerned about the long-term impact inflation will cause on the price of materials.

“14-guage steel, which we buy thousands of sheets a year of, used to cost us around $50 a sheet a year ago,” Aguerrevere said. “Today, that same piece of metal costs us $250. Ultimately, who pays for that? The consumer.”

