Health experts urge flu shots ahead of unpredictable season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Health experts are urging people 6 months and older to get their shots as they prepare for an unpredictable flu season.

With many Americans adhering to coronavirus restrictions, last year’s flu season saw the lowest rates of positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths from the flu since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started recording data in 2005.

[TRENDING: System could develop off Carolina coast | Here’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Dr. Timothy Hendrix with AdventHealth Centra Care joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com” to discuss the importance of getting protected against the flu.

“In the fall is when you should typically get our flu shot before cases start showing up,” Hendrix said. “Typically, it takes about two weeks for you to develop adequate protective antibodies, so that’s why you should get it now. It’ll last throughout the flu season and into the spring.”

News 6 and Centra Care are teaming up again this year to offer free flu shots in Central Florida. The first event is Monday, Oct. 11, at Centra Care’s Colonial Town location.

To watch the full interview with Hendrix, click the media player at the top of this story.