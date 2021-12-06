Orlando leaders approve new plan for Fashion Square mall

An aerial view shows the plan to transform Orlando Fashion Square into an outdoor mixed-use property.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new plan promises new life for Orlando Fashion Square.

On Monday the Orlando City Commission approved a master framework plan to redevelop the nearly 50-year-old mall on East Colonial Drive.

The new plan transforms Fashion Square into a mixed-use complex.

The plan would replace most of the anchor stores and the middle structure with outdoor commercial space.

There would also eventually be 1,400 apartments, plus a 120-room hotel.

It’s not the first time a developer has considered an overhaul of the beleaguered mall.

However, Orlando Commissioner Robert Stuart told News 6′s Nadeen Yanes last month that the new plan had promise and would create a “Winter Park Village feel.”

“We have seen eight or 10 plans over the last 15 years, so we actually have somebody who (has) a pretty solid plan and have some money behind it,” Stuart said.

The project would redevelop Orlando Fashion Square over several phases.

Stuart told News 6 that final approval of the plan could take up to six months.