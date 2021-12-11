Man shot and killed in south Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot and killed in south Orange County on Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Statler Avenue around 7:09 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators said they found a man in his late 20s with a gunshot wound.

Deputies said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.