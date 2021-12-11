78º

Local News

Week 14 of The No Huddle with Ian Williams

Tom Brady is 32-3 against the Buffalo Bills

Jamie Seh, Sports Director

Tags: Football

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the NFL reaches Week 14, one of the big stories is the momentum of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and company take a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s home matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Once a potential Super Bowl preview game, the Bills have stumbled a bit, notably falling to Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, on Monday Night Football in Week 13. Brady is 32-3 in his career against Buffalo.

Sports Director Jamie Seh tackles this, plus the Dolphins’ momentum, and more strife within the Jacksonville Jaguars with former San Francisco 49ers, Notre Dame alum, and Lyman HS grad Ian Williams in this week’s edition of “The No Huddle.”

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sports have always been Jamie Seh’s game and as the News 6 sports director, she’ll bring you coverage of all the hottest games. From the fields, to the courts, over to the ice, Jamie has the highlights you won’t want to miss and the stories you’ll want to hear.

email