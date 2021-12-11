Week 14 of The No Huddle with Ian Williams

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the NFL reaches Week 14, one of the big stories is the momentum of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady and company take a three-game winning streak into Sunday’s home matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Once a potential Super Bowl preview game, the Bills have stumbled a bit, notably falling to Brady’s former team, the New England Patriots, on Monday Night Football in Week 13. Brady is 32-3 in his career against Buffalo.

Sports Director Jamie Seh tackles this, plus the Dolphins’ momentum, and more strife within the Jacksonville Jaguars with former San Francisco 49ers, Notre Dame alum, and Lyman HS grad Ian Williams in this week’s edition of “The No Huddle.”