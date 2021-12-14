Orlando mayor declares Dec. 13 ‘Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida Day’

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has declared Dec. 13 Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida day in the city of Orlando, the charity’s officials said in a news release.

Dyer signed the proclamation after celebrating the 25th anniversary of the charity serving the Central Florida area, according to officials.

“It’s been an amazing 25 years, and we couldn’t have done it without the support of our founders, donors, volunteers, and the Central Florida community in its entirety,” Lou Ann DeVoogd, president and CEO of RMHCCF, said in a release. “We’re proud of our growth and the strong relationships we have with our hospital partners, making us able to care for all the families who turn to a Ronald McDonald House in Orlando.”

Central Florida has three charity campuses in the area, including at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

The charity has served over 35,000 families with an aim to provide a “home-away-from-home for families with a seriously ill or injured child seeking medical care at a pediatric hospital in Orlando,” the release continues.