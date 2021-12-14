77º

Orlando water park transforming into winter wonderland this weekend

Event runs Saturday, Sunday at Nona Adventure Park

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Central Florida Happenings, Orlando, Nona Aventure Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – A winter festival is set to take over an Orlando cable water park this weekend.

The Let It Snow: Winter Wonderland Festival will take place at Nona Adventure Park this Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will bring a 10-foot snow slide, snow, Santa’s Village, LED dance party and more, according to organizers.

There will also be reindeer games, face painting and food trucks for the whole family to enjoy.

Kids and adult tickets are still available starting at $15 or $20, respectively. To buy tickets, click here.

