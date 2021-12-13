Winter Garden Christmas parade rescheduled after couple nearly speeds into crowd Sunday night

Winter Garden’s Christmas parade has been rescheduled after a speeding car crashed into another car Sunday as dozens of people were gathered downtown waiting for the parade to begin.

The annual West Orange Junior Service League golf cart Christmas parade ended up being canceled after the incident but has been rescheduled for Dec. 19, according to league officials.

“The people in Winter Garden love it, and it was just a huge disappointment,” said Kelly Delattre, president of the West Orange Junior Service League who said the proceeds from the parade help charities in the West Orange area.

Delattre said the parade is usually fun and festive each year and added, “We were devastated that it had to be canceled.”

Police say a car sped near a crowd of people on Plant street Sunday Night. Investigators say Terryus Baker and Elizabeth Chavez, who both had prior warrants, were in that speeding car when an officer tried to stop them.

“He accelerated the officer, causing him to jump out of the way,” said Captain Scott Allen from the Winter Garden Police Department.

Police say it was an off-duty police officer from Kissimmee who detained Baker, who officials say hit a second car and then tried to run away.

“If he hadn’t been there, this could have turned out totally different,” said Allen.

Investigators say two children were also in that speeding car and have now been turned over to other family members. News 6 is still working to learn more about their warrants.

Police were asked about safety plans moving forward to try and prevent similar scares, specifically closing roads sooner before the parade.

“No definitely not. We’re going to look and see what we can do differently,” said Allen.

Police said they hadn’t yet closed the section downtown quite yet because the parade was still a way out.