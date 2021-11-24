‘My world has ended:’ Wife of Winter Garden shooting victim seeks justice

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The wife of the victim who was shot and killed while arriving home early Saturday morning is seeking answers and justice.

Winter Garden police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. Anthony Lewis Washington, 48, was killed as he arrived home.

[TRENDING: Central Florida wakes up to coldest air of season. Here’s your Thanksgiving Day forecast | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

His wife, LaTisha Washington, spoke to News 6 after visiting the funeral home where she is making arrangements for his service.

Ad

“My world has ended. I don’t have my other half,” Washington said. “I’m not supposed to be doing this.”

Washington said she was on the phone with her husband before the deadly shooting. She said they were talking about what they were going to eat for dinner.

“He was going to stop by McDonalds and get food. Normally we would talk until he gets home or he’ll up the garage, but this time he didn’t up the garage,” she said.

She said she heard him pull into the driveway and when she went outside she didn’t see him.

“I see the door open but I don’t see him and I’m like, ‘he’s bending down to pick something up,’ and I walk over there and that’s where I found him,” Washington said.

Investigators haven’t released a motive in the case.

“I want to know why. Why did somebody take my other half?” Washington said.

Winter Garden police released surveillance video this week that investigators say shows the suspect crouching as they run up to confront the victim. The suspect then ran off. The clip is less than 15 seconds long.

Ad

LaTisha Washington said her husband served in the military. She added he was a family man and leaves behind eight children.

She said she’s praying investigators figure out who is behind his murder.

“Please, just anything, anybody that knows anything just please just please...I want to find who did this,” she said. “Please God let them find who did this. Let there be justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Winter Garden police at 407-877-4876 or the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).