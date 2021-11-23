Video shows person behind deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Winter Garden police released surveillance video Monday that they say shows the person responsible for a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, killing Anthony Lewis Washington, 48, as he arrived home.

The video released by police shows a person wearing a black ski mask, a light blue or gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes run in front of the camera while staying crouched and then, seconds later, running back in the opposite direction, still keeping low to the ground.

According to investigators, the victim was getting out of his vehicle when the shooter confronted him. Officers have not said what the motive for the shooting may have been or given any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the person in the surveillance video should call detectives at 407-877-4876 or call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.