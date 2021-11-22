Surveillance video shows gunman in deadly shooting, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video on Monday showing a man opening fire into a building on Courtland Street last Wednesday.

The video shows a static shot of a stairwell. About four seconds into the video, a man wearing black shoes, navy pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt and yellow gloves runs into frame from an open doorway. The man points a gun at a window and opens fire while running away. It is not clear from the video how many shots are fired but glass can be heard shattering from several windows as the man runs off.

[TRENDING: Walt Disney World suspends sales of most annual passes | DeSantis proposes $1 billion in gas tax relief | Publix places limits on holiday staples ahead of Thanksgiving | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Investigators said the shooting happened at an office building at 850 Courtland Street near Lee Road around 9:09 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The gunfire killed 43-year-old Vinh Chung, records show.

Deputies said the gunman drove away in a car after the shooting. Investigators have not given any possible motive for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.