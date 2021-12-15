65º

72-year-old motorcyclist killed in Volusia County crash, FHP says

This crash remains under investigation

Victoria Price, Assignment Editor

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Volusia County on Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the motorcycle driver, of DeLand, was traveling west on Pioneer Trail when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the road.

Troopers said the man died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

