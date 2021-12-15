72-year-old motorcyclist killed in Volusia County crash, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Volusia County on Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the motorcycle driver, of DeLand, was traveling west on Pioneer Trail when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the road.

[TRENDING: 3 residents of The Villages arrested for casting multiple votes in 2020 election | 🔓Here’s your chance to win Garth Brooks concert tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Troopers said the man died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.