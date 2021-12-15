Here’s a look inside distribution day for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday is Angel Tree distribution day at the Joy Center and families stopped by to collect the many gifts donated by the Central Florida community.

Thousands of gifts were distributed at the Joy Center. News 6 and BFARR Contracting teamed up with The Salvation Army to provide gifts to 6,000 angels.

This year, 5,000 angels represent a child ranging from infant to 14 years old in Orange and Osceola counties. The other 1,000 angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for Angel Tree donations. The program gives Christmas gifts and essentials to children and seniors in need.

Ahead of distribution day, more than $320,000 was raised on Giving Tuesday during a News 6 phone bank for the program.

Below is a look at some of the people helped by the Angel Tree campaign and the volunteers who helped make it possible.

News 6 spoke with one volunteer who said as a little girl, the Salvation Army helped her and now she said it’s her turn to help others.

Langa Jimenez said after being on the receiving end of the Salvation Army’s generosity, she decided to start working as a volunteer at the age of 11.

Jimenez said twice a week she cooks meals for children. For her, the work is personal. She said she wanted to give back to an organization that has given so much to her.

On distribution day, when families are touched by the generosity of the many who have donated toys, Jimenez said she has her own special message.

“Jesus is the one who supplies everything, and the reason for the season is Him,” she said.

She was seen praying with those who came to the Joy Center, oftentimes leaving many emotional.

And Jimenez said she will continue the prayers in the hopes that people leave feeling blessed.