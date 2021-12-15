‘See something, say something’ leads to arrest of 3 in Palm Coast, Flagler sheriff says

Jayla Steward, 23 (left), Brett Savage, 41 (center), and Cozy Jones, 27 (right), who Flagler County deputies said were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that a phoned-in tip led to the arrest of three “career felons” Tuesday in Palm Coast, according to a news release.

Jayla Steward, 23, Brett Savage, 41, and Cozy Jones, 27, were allegedly witnessed “screaming and yelling” on Kingswood Drive before entering a vehicle and driving away, deputies said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Going off of a witness’ phone call about the disturbance, deputies said they were prompted to locate the vehicle for a well-being check. Deputies said they found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at Royal Palms Parkway and Town Center Boulevard.

Deputies who searched the car said they recovered a bag of a brown substance that tested positive for fentanyl, as well as a folded lottery ticket containing a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ad

The three individuals were arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without incident, deputies said.

Steward was arrested for fentanyl trafficking 4-14g and is being held on $25,000 bond, while Savage was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and was given a $2,500 bond, deputies said.

Jones was arrested and given no bond because he is wanted by Ormond Beach police for domestic aggravated assault by strangulation, false imprisonment and domestic battery, deputies said.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly commended his deputies for their conduct, as well as the caller for notifying them of the disturbance.

“This is another great example of ‘see something, say something’ and I’d like to thank the caller who notified us of disturbance that led to arresting a wanted individual and the other offenders once again,” Staly said.