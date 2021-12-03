Bond set at $1,005,000 for man arrested for drug trafficking, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man who Flagler County deputies pulled over early Wednesday morning was arrested after he was found to have an active out-of-county warrant for drug trafficking, according to his charging affidavit.

Pelmon Arnold, 38, was stopped at 3:37 a.m. as he drove north on US Highway 1 at Old Dixie Highway in Bunnell after deputies said they noticed an unlawfully dark tint on his windows.

Deputies said they submitted Arnold’s information to the Florida Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center, placing him in handcuffs upon finding that he had an active warrant out of Volusia County for trafficking heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Arnold was put in a patrol car, and a search of his vehicle turned up $15,259 in cash, two commercially packaged bags of cannabis and six cell phones, deputies said.

“Another fugitive made the mistake of driving through Flagler County and was unsuccessful,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This guy was wanted in Volusia County for trafficking heroin but our deputies arrested him after a traffic violation and got another poison peddler off the streets.”

Arnold was arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he’s being held on a $1,005,000 bond, records show.