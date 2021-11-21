Flagler deputies search for missing 16-year-old girl

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Danasia D’Anderson was last seen at 11 p.m. on Wellesey Lane traveling on foot and wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information on D’Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 — or to email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com — in reference to case no. 21-103474.
