Flagler deputies search for missing 16-year-old girl

Danasia D’Anderson last seen on Wellesey Lane, sheriff’s office says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Flagler deputies search for missing teenage girl. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Danasia D’Anderson was last seen at 11 p.m. on Wellesey Lane traveling on foot and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on D’Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 — or to email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com — in reference to case no. 21-103474.

